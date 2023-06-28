Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $379.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $347.12 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

