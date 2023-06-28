StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $215.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.23. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

