HC Wainwright Increases Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $44.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 158.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $455.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,773 shares of company stock worth $1,065,132. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

