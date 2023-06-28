Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) PT at $14.00

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

