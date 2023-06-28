Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $58.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.