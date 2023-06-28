T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $179.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

