Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target at $94.73

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

