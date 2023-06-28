Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Issued By Zacks Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.64 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 832,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 666.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 96,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

