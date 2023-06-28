Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $95.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of FND opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 74,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

