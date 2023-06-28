Analysts Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $80.89

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Rating) (TSE:DSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.00 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

