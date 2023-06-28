Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $18.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,618,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,476,000 after buying an additional 4,557,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 69.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,111,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,232,000 after purchasing an additional 841,085 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

