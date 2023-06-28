Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $56.75

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 263,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $76.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

