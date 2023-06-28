Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $19.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

