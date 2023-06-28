Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $21.38

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of DISH opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 41.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 796,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

