Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 133,911 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 479,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

