Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

URG stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780,004 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,290,000. CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,609,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 811,244 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.