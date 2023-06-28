Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URG. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Ur-Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
URG stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
