Zacks Research Comments on SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

