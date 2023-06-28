Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $155.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.65. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

