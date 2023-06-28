Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reduced by Analyst

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.07. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $139.94.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

