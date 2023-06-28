FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,837 shares of company stock valued at $681,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

