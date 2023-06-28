Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.