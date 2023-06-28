Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.98 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX opened at $177.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in WEX by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

