Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of C$347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.54 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$48.48 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$28.80 and a 1-year high of C$63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$918.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.44%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

