Darden Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,532,000 after buying an additional 54,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after buying an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.