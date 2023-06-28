Research Analysts Offer Predictions for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for La-Z-Boy’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

