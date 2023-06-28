Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synopsys, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Synopsys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS opened at $426.78 on Monday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,510,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

