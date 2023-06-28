FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after acquiring an additional 598,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

