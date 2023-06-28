StockNews.com Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

