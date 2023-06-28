Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTNR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

