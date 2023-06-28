StockNews.com Upgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Strong-Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CW. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $176.77 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $125.91 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.27.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

