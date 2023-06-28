Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Saul Centers Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $36.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $868.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $52.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Saul Centers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Saul Centers from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.