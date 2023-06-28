StockNews.com Downgrades Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

