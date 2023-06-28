StockNews.com Downgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to Hold

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GATX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti started coverage on GATX in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

NYSE GATX opened at $124.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $128.25.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.98 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 125.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GATX by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

