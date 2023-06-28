Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

