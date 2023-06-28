Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT opened at $154.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52-week low of $119.89 and a 52-week high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $416.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

