Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $110.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. Materion has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth about $8,015,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.