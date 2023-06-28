Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.