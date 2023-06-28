StockNews.com Upgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Hold

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet lowered SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $778.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. SLR Investment has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $16.08.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shiraz Kajee acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 216,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 55.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 71,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

