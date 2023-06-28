Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $347.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66.
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
