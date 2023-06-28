Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $347.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Financial

About Arrow Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 33,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

