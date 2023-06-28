ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $42.87 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $123,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.