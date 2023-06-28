Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $39.83 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,540,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $77,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

