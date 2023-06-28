Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGT. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $132.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.