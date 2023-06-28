Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.81. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

