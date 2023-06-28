Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

FSS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.99 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock worth $3,828,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 553,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 380.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,088,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 19.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

