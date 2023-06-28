National Bank Financial Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE opened at C$59.14 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.69.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.