National Bank Financial Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$62.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Shares of BCE opened at C$59.14 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$66.05. The company has a market cap of C$53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.69.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2224009 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

