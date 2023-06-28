Option Care Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 27,285 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,320% compared to the average volume of 1,921 call options.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,200 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 389.0% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,526,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

