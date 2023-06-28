Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 21,546 put options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 11,685 put options.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CGC. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
