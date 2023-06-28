Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,152 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 128% compared to the typical volume of 1,823 call options.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of XPO by 311.9% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of XPO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XPO by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 73,537 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

