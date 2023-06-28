FibroGen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 18,827 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 4,532 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eisner sold 9,182 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $172,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,367.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,931 shares of company stock worth $980,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $25,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,090,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in FibroGen by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $244.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.78.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

