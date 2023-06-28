Canadian Pacific Kansas City Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average volume of 2,662 put options.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $86,122,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

