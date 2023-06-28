Canadian Pacific Kansas City Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average volume of 2,662 put options.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Shares of CP stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $86,122,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
